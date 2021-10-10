McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Shares of MGRC opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $77.96.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

