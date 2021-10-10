McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of McKesson worth $3,021,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $200.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

