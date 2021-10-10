Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRUS. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.40.

MRUS opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. Merus has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Merus by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merus by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Merus by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,430,000 after acquiring an additional 147,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

