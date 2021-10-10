Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and $96,600.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $5.50 or 0.00010024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.