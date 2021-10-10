MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years.

NYSE MFM opened at $6.93 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

