Michael Lawrence Thompson Sells 20,227 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $402.80 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $311.69 and a 12-month high of $409.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 119.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,044,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 201.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

