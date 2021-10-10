MILC Platform Price Tops $0.23 (MLT)

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MILC Platform has a market capitalization of $18.03 million and $748,249.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MILC Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00063372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00128801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00082207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,047.36 or 1.00379434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.36 or 0.06253480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003172 BTC.

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

