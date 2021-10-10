ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.44. ModivCare reported earnings per share of $2.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MODV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $295,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,957,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.38. 69,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,474. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $211.94.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

