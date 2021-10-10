Monavale (MONA) Price Hits $430.82

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for about $430.82 or 0.00785658 BTC on major exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $4,551.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.65 or 0.00325796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000794 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,827 coins and its circulating supply is 8,860 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.