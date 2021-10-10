Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,787 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

