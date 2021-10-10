Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 49.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 843,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $333,656,000 after purchasing an additional 280,289 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.5% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $19,502,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.5% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $451.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $452.22 and its 200-day moving average is $407.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $470.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

