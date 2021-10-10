Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 325.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

