Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,874,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,079,151.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 509,871 shares of company stock valued at $132,288,179. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $233.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.53.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

