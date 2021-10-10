Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM opened at $126.55 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.