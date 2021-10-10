Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.55.

TSLA opened at $785.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $777.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $735.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

