Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 645 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 133.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 4.4% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in The Allstate by 19.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 12,948.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 318,652 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 21.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. cut their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $126.88 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

