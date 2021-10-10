Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.55.

TSLA opened at $785.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $777.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $735.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

