Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average is $137.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.05 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.62.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

