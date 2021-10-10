Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,046 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,759,000 after buying an additional 150,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 56,713 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,687,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 55,980 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

