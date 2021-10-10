Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $221.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.