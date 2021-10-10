Morgan Stanley Boosts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $208.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. cut their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $167.25 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 557.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 74,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 303,276 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

