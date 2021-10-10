Morgan Stanley Trims CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Target Price to $217.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

CME stock opened at $201.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.54.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CME Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in CME Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CME Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

