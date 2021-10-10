Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $25,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $134,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after purchasing an additional 512,955 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,060,000 after purchasing an additional 365,824 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 112.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,732,000 after purchasing an additional 364,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE MSI opened at $236.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.30 and a 1-year high of $246.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.