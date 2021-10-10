Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.11.

NYSE MUR opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after buying an additional 769,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 103,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

