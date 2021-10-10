National Bankshares Increases Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target to C$48.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.50 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

