Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,353 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at about $4,928,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 75.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 73.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of EQT by 66.7% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 125,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

