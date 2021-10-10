Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 24.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,858 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 196.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 241,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after purchasing an additional 160,092 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 12.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $16,216,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 2,675.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $169.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.56. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $172.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

