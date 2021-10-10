Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,550 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

MGRC stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.96. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

