Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,753 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after purchasing an additional 181,635 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 509.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 149,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $395,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

