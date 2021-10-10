Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $1.65 Million Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 111,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Global Medical REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

