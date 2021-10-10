Needham & Company LLC Raises Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $47.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.46.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a market cap of $715.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.48. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $194,198.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

