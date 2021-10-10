Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDAY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.31.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY stock opened at $118.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.51 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.