Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce sales of $10.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.79 million and the highest is $11.36 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $21.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $51.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 million to $51.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $94.72 million, with estimates ranging from $83.58 million to $105.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEPT shares. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter worth $2,311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 163,680 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 191.7% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 457,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 300,893 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 51.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 145,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 93,023 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 840,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,280. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.42.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.