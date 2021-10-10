NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,176 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,039 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in NetApp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 663,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTAP opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

