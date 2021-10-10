Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after acquiring an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after acquiring an additional 186,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,648,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock worth $2,172,093 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $104.08 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average is $95.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.