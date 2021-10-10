Newscrypto Hits Market Cap of $128.46 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001548 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $128.46 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00135174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00086821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,015.35 or 0.99691546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.97 or 0.06434603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

