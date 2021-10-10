NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $67.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

