NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $307.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

NICE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.73.

Shares of NICE opened at $264.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.01, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $304.50.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

