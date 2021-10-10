Noble Vici Group (NASDAQ:NVGI) Shares Down 11%

Noble Vici Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVGI)’s share price was down 11% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 2,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

About Noble Vici Group (NASDAQ:NVGI)

Noble Vici Group, Inc engages in the provision of tools to live and interact in the modern mobile world through ecosystem of IoT, big data, blockchain and e-commerce products and services. It integrates blockchain technology with e-commerce platform to connect consumers and merchants in a global marketplace through blockchain transactions.

