Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Nomad Foods reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 101,388 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 500,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

