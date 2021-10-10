Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,469.00

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for about $32.26 or 0.00058478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $4,469.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00223436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00099743 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,374 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Fungible Yearn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

