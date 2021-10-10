Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2,567.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 156.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 14,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.53.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.88. 1,096,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,293. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.75 and its 200-day moving average is $265.89.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

