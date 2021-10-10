Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.62

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.62 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 179 ($2.34), with a volume of 50,146 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “house stock” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of £52.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

