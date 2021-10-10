Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in United Airlines by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in United Airlines by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $49.16 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

