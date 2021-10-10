Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 547 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after acquiring an additional 529,489 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 570,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 417,473 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 881.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 410,023 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after buying an additional 374,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 167,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CNO opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.