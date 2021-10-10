Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xerox by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,807,000 after buying an additional 830,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xerox by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,828,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,436 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Xerox by 1.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,323,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,528,000 after purchasing an additional 106,605 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,905,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xerox by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,432,000 after purchasing an additional 457,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

