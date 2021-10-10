Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 8,924 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $165.83 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $124.56 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

