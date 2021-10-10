Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 77,104 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $30.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

