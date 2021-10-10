Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 232.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 70.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.6% during the second quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 65,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth $1,152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.64.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $342.56 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.25 and a 1 year high of $369.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

