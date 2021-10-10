Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 57,893 Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,893 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $237,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $206,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of LGI opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.